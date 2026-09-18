UP International Trade Show 2026 To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Industrial, Investment And Export Potential In Greater Noida

The fourth UP International Trade Show will bring MSMEs, exporters, investors and buyers together at Greater Noida | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, September 18: Preparations have gathered pace to provide a global platform to the efforts being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath towards establishing Uttar Pradesh as the country's leading industrial and investment destination. The fourth UP International Trade Show 2026 will be organised in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 to showcase the state's industrial strength from investment to export on a single platform. Participation of various departments of the state, development authorities, industrial areas, MSMEs, ODOP entrepreneurs, exporters and institutions associated with the service sector has been proposed in the trade show.

Industrial Capabilities On Display

Organised in line with the Yogi government's industrial vision, the trade show will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial capabilities, investment potential, diversity of local products and export capacity before the country and the world. Investment promotion, infrastructure, expressways, airports, industrial development authorities, agriculture, food processing, textiles, electronics, pharma and service sectors will be showcased in separate halls during the event. This will provide opportunities for dialogue and business partnerships among investors, buyers and entrepreneurs.

Participation of the state's major industrial and investment promotion institutions has been proposed in the fourth UP International Trade Show. Hall 1 has been allocated to Invest UP and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Hall 3 will feature participation from Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Noida International Airport and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Departments Across Exhibition Halls

Hall 4 will showcase the state's overall industrial and development potential through 'UP at a Glance'. Activities of the Information Technology and Electronics Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will be presented in Hall 5. Hall 6 will include the Irrigation Department, Social Welfare Department, Urban Development Department, Food and Drug Administration, Energy Department and New and Renewable Energy Department.

Participation of Noida Development Authority, Tourism and Culture Department, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, IT and ITES, and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has been proposed in Hall 7. Hall 8 will showcase sectors related to the Labour Department, Health and Hospitals, Higher Education, Medical Education, and Banking and Finance. Through the participation of these institutions, a platform will be available to convey information regarding investment opportunities, industrial infrastructure, connectivity, human resources, and business facilities available in Uttar Pradesh to investors and entrepreneurs.

Focus On MSMEs And ODOP

Considering the important role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and local products in Uttar Pradesh's economy, special space has been allocated to MSMEs and One District One Product (ODOP) in the trade show. Hall 9 will showcase ODOP products, while Hall 10 has been allocated to new entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Hall 11 will include sectors related to Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, GI products, Environment and Climate Change, Food Safety and Drug Administration, and AYUSH. Participation of the Agriculture Department, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Foreign Trade, Food Processing, Horticulture, Dairy Development and Sugar Industry has been proposed in Hall 12.

This arrangement is important in bringing the state's traditional products, rural entrepreneurship and modern industrial activities onto a common platform. The exhibition of ODOP and MSME products will provide entrepreneurs with opportunities for branding their products, connecting with potential buyers and gaining access to new markets.

Export Expansion And New Markets

The trade show will also give prominence to sectors associated with export expansion. Participation of Town of Excellence, exporters, warehousing and logistics, textiles and handloom, sports, and sectors related to Chief Minister Yuva has been proposed in Halls 14, 15 and 16. Hall 17 will include ODOP Open Space, stakeholders of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, CREDAI and the transport sector. Participation of exporters and the logistics sector will provide a platform to showcase business opportunities related to taking the state's products to domestic and international markets. Entrepreneurs from textiles, handloom, sports, agriculture-based industries and other sectors will also be able to present their products and business capabilities before potential buyers.

Development Authorities To Participate

Participation of various development authorities of the state has also been proposed in the foyer area of the trade show. These include Kanpur Development Authority, Varanasi Development Authority, Agra Development Authority, Lucknow Development Authority, Meerut Development Authority, Ghaziabad Development Authority and Bundelkhand Development Authority, among other authorities. The participation of development authorities will enable the showcasing of development activities, industrial expansion, and investment opportunities in various regions of the state. This will help in conveying information regarding business potential and development projects in different regions of Uttar Pradesh to investors and entrepreneurs.

Invitations And Registrations Underway

To ensure maximum participation in the trade show, invitations are being extended to government departments, industry organisations, chambers, institutions, and universities. Letters and invitation cards have already been sent to government offices and departments. Invitations have been sent digitally to industry organisations and chambers, while the process of sending invitations by post is underway. Digital invitations have also been sent to institutions and universities. QR codes are being prepared and circulated for B2B and B2C buyer registration.