UP International Trade Show 2026 To Showcase State's Global Manufacturing Potential From Sept 25 | X

Lucknow, 31 July: With the objective of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub of global trade, manufacturing and exports, the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held from 25 to 29 September at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the event on Friday and described it as an important opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial potential, innovation, products and export capabilities before the world.

The Chief Minister stated, Over its previous three editions, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show has become an effective medium for connecting the state's products, enterprises and industries with national and international markets. Now, this event is not merely a trade exhibition, but has become a global platform that is taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'."

He said that Uttar Pradesh is a state of "Unlimited Potential" and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is the most effective platform to experience this potential. He directed that the event be widely publicized across the country and abroad so that the maximum number of investors, buyers and visitors participate in it.

It was informed during the meeting that this year's theme for the trade show has been set as 'UP for Global Growth: Innovation, Manufacturing and Exports'. The event has set a target of participation by more than 2,400 exhibitors, over 1.50 lakh registered B2B buyers, more than 4.50 lakh B2C visitors and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries. In addition, more than 4,000 MoUs, a proposed MoU value exceeding ₹3200 crore and business inquiries worth more than ₹13,500 crore are expected.

The Chief Minister directed that active dialogue also be established with Singapore, Oman, Austria, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Russia, among other countries, to ensure their maximum participation.

The Chief Minister was informed that this time, ODOP, ODOC, MSMEs, electronics and IT, defence and aerospace, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism and films, renewable energy, automobiles and electric vehicles, pharma and healthcare, skill development, civil aviation, financial services, startups, logistics, food processing, handicrafts, Khadi, textiles, leather, furniture and other major sectors will be showcased extensively, through which Uttar Pradesh's diverse industrial and economic potential will be displayed on a single platform.

The Chief Minister directed that the knowledge sessions be made useful for industry representatives, investors and entrepreneurs. Expert discussions should be organized during these sessions on Artificial Intelligence and cybercrime, electronics manufacturing, banking and finance, solid waste management, new labor codes, food processing policy, road safety, e-commerce, global free trade agreements, MSMEs and other contemporary subjects.

He also stated, "Alongside business activities, Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage should also become an identity of the event. For this, attractive programs of classical music, Kathak, folk dance, folk singing, bhajans, ghazals and other cultural performances should be organized on all days so that guests coming from across the country and abroad can also experience the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh."

It was also informed during the meeting that extensive coordination has been carried out with Indian missions abroad to connect international buyers. Continuous contact is being established with buyers from various countries, and efforts are being made through buyer-seller meetings to provide new global markets to entrepreneurs and exporters of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed that the deployment of Udyami Mitras be ensured during the trade show and that the participation of students and youth from local universities and other higher educational institutions be increased so that better facilities and support can be provided to visitors, buyers and entrepreneurs.

The Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, who joined the meeting virtually, informed the Chief Minister about the preparations being made for traffic management, parking, VIP movement, security arrangements and public convenience during the event. The Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority also apprised the Chief Minister of the progress of infrastructure facilities and other arrangements being developed at the event venue. The Chief Minister stated that the operation of EV buses should also be ensured for the convenience of visitors during the event.

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The Chief Minister stated that the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is not merely a business event, but an important step towards the goal of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a one-trillion-dollar economy.

He directed all departments to ensure time-bound preparations through mutual coordination so that the event emerges as an effective reflection of Uttar Pradesh's industrial progress, investment-friendly environment and global competitiveness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Area Development Scheme. He was informed that an Expression of Interest (EOI) for this ambitious scheme, being prepared with the objective of making the state a national center for skill development, employment generation and industrial development, was issued on 27 May, in which BVG Group, TCS and Hiranandani Group have shown interest. A team of officials has already studied the Tata IIS centers, while TCS has agreed to provide cooperation as the technical partner for the scheme. So far, approximately 1320 acres of land have been identified in 19 districts, and in the first phase, 17 centers will be developed through MSME, UPSIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPEIDA, BIDA and GIDA.

It was informed during the meeting that under the scheme, nine regional hubs will be developed on the hub-and-spoke model, with a target of providing skill training to approximately 10 lakh youth every year and placement for 80 percent of the trained youth.

The Chief Minister directed that effective coordination among all concerned departments be ensured for the effective implementation of the scheme and that the work be taken forward in a time-bound manner.