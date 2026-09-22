UP International Trade Show 2026: Agra Entrepreneurs To Set Up 60 Stalls, Showcase Leather, Footwear And Petha

Agra entrepreneurs will present the Taj city’s handicrafts, footwear, leather goods, marble products and traditional Petha at UPITS 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Agra, September 22, 2026: Entrepreneurs from the Taj city are fully prepared to showcase their business capabilities and skills at the 'Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show' (UPITS) 2026, being organised in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. This major initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, provides local entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators of Agra with a major global platform.

Agra district’s participation in this large-scale event has been increasing every year. This year, 36 entrepreneurs from the district will participate in UPITS, with 60 stalls reserved for them.

Strong Participation Across Categories

This year, entrepreneurs from various categories in Agra can participate in the UP International Trade Show. Under the ODOP (One District One Product) category, 10 stalls (8 units) will be set up at the trade show. In addition, 7 stalls with 7 units will be set up under the categories of women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs. These include 4 women entrepreneurs and 3 young entrepreneurs, who will present their innovations before global buyers.

To take business to the export level, 25 stalls of 17 units are being set up under the 'Emerging Exporters' category, while 10 stalls of 9 units are being set up under the 'Regular Exporters' category. One unit is also participating with full enthusiasm under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Agra Products On Global Display

The trade show, being organised at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, will feature an impressive range of products from Agra. The stalls will primarily showcase a grand collection of Agra’s world-famous leather products, marble stone products, footwear, leather footwear, home decor, carpets, handicrafts, handloom sarees, garments, zari-zardozi and imitation jewellery. Foreign guests and major buyers will have the opportunity to experience Agra’s rich craftsmanship and skills firsthand.

Petha And Live Kitchen

At UPITS, not only crafts but also the flavours of the Taj city will be a special attraction. 5 units are participating under the ODOC category. Domestic and foreign buyers visiting the trade show will be able to taste Agra’s world-famous Petha. Along with this, an excellent display of Agra’s traditional sweets and savouries will be presented. A special 'live kitchen' will also be a major attraction, where fresh and delicious dishes will be served.

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The UP International Trade Show has become an excellent platform for local entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, thanks to the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government. This large-scale event will give our emerging and young entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs, a golden opportunity to interact directly with international and national buyers, hold B2B meetings, and take their businesses to new heights. The department is providing all possible support and guidance to all participants.

Shailendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Industries