UP Initiative Uses Education To Encourage Dialogue On Women's Representation & Rights | X

Lucknow, August 31: Yogi government’s initiative to increase awareness about women’s participation and rights in the state is also gaining momentum through educational institutions. In this sequence, an essay competition on the topic “Political Challenges Faced by Women and Nari Vandan Adhiniyam” was organized on Monday under the joint aegis of Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan, Lucknow and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Government Degree College. More than 100 female students of the college enthusiastically participated in the competition.

The objective of program was to familiarize female students with constitutional rights related to women, political participation and various aspects of Nari Vandan Adhiniyam. During the competition, students effectively presented their views on the topic through essays. The students' enthusiasm made the program special.

The program, organized by Uttar Pradesh Bhasha Sansthan in collaboration with the college, is considered an important initiative to bring together language, writing, and social awareness. Through the essay competition, students got an opportunity not only to express their thoughts in words but also to reflect on contemporary issues such as women’s political participation.

Director of the Bhasha Department, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, said the competition winners will receive awards, and all participants will receive certificates at a program to be held in the college auditorium on September 1. College Principal Prof. Shivani Srivastava distributed notebooks and pens to the students and inaugurated the competition. Female students who secure first, second, and third positions in the competition will be awarded.