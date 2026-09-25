UP Health Minister Brajesh Pathak Urges Doctors To Write Medicine Names In Hindi On Prescriptions | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak has appealed to doctors across the state to write the names of medicines and medical tests in Hindi or Devanagari script on patients’ prescriptions. He said this would help patients clearly understand which medicines and tests have been prescribed.

Pathak also urged doctors to communicate with patients in their mother tongue or familiar local languages, including Bhojpuri and Awadhi. According to his appeal, using languages that patients understand easily can make medical advice and treatment instructions clearer and strengthen trust between doctors and patients.

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The Deputy CM said he was making the appeal not only as a government representative but also as a Hindi-speaking Indian. He added that, at a personal level, he would give preference to medicines whose names are written in Hindi. He also called for Hindi and Indian languages to become a regular part of medical communication.

Pathak referred to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s emphasis on Indian languages and said the birth anniversary of the former thinker provided an occasion to encourage greater use of Hindi and other indigenous languages.

He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of Hindi and Indian languages during public communication abroad. Pathak said simpler, patient-friendly communication can help reduce the language gap in healthcare and enable patients to understand prescriptions, tests and treatment advice more clearly.