4 Wrestlers Challenge Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Acquittal In Harassment Case In Delhi Court | File Pic

Lucknow/New Delhi: Four women wrestlers have approached a Delhi court challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case. The appeal also challenges the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. The matter is scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh at the Rouse Avenue Courts.

The wrestlers have challenged the August 3 order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, arguing that the verdict was based on an erroneous and selective assessment of the evidence. Their appeal contends that the court relied on assumptions about how victims of sexual harassment should behave instead of assessing the evidence and circumstances objectively.

Singh was acquitted after six women wrestlers had accused him of sexual harassment. The court had cited inconsistencies in witness statements and other issues while ruling that the prosecution failed to establish the charges.

The latest appeal keeps the legal dispute alive, with the wrestlers seeking judicial review of the acquittal in a higher forum.