Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: Ayodhya Police File Chargesheet Against 8 Accused, Cite 105 CCTV Incidents | File Pic

Ayodhya: The Ram Mandir donation theft case has taken a significant turn with investigators citing 105 suspected theft incidents captured on CCTV footage. The findings are part of the investigation into alleged irregularities in the handling of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that investigators analysed CCTV footage, witness statements and financial records to identify those allegedly involved.

Police have now filed a voluminous chargesheet against eight accused in the case. According to reports, the chargesheet refers to 105 incidents identified through CCTV analysis and includes statements from 173 witnesses. Anukalp Mishra has been described as the alleged key conspirator in the investigation.

The case has also brought attention to the role of senior temple trust officials. Reports on the chargesheet say Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been made government witnesses rather than accused, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the concerned bank have reportedly received a clean chit for lack of sufficient evidence.

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The investigation reportedly relied on CCTV recordings along with financial records, witness statements and recoveries. The Supreme Court had earlier been informed that the investigation was substantially complete and that the chargesheet would be filed by September 25.

The case has attracted considerable attention because the offerings involved donations made by devotees at the Ram Temple. The latest chargesheet is expected to provide the basis for further proceedings before the competent court, where the evidence and allegations will be examined.'