UP Govt’s ‘Jal Sarathi’ App Brings Real-Time Rural Water Project Updates Online

Yogi Government Accelerates Jal Jeevan Mission With ₹28,000 Crore Rural Water Plan |

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is making the campaign to provide clean drinking water to every rural household under the Jal Jeevan Mission more digital and transparent. In this effort, the ‘Jal Sarathi’ mobile app is playing a significant role. This digital initiative by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam Rural and the State Water and Sanitation Mission is providing villagers with direct and easy updates about the schemes at multiple levels.

Special Secretary and Executive Director of SWSD, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Prabhas Kumar, said, "Through the Jal Sarathi app, every person can check live updates of all projects. Through a multi-level dashboard, information about work being carried out from the state level to the village level is available with a single click."

He added, "Uttar Pradesh has nearly 58,000 gram panchayats across 75 districts."

Water supply is to be ensured to every household through around 40,000 projects in these areas.

All these projects are being linked online through the app so that their live status remains accessible to everyone.

The app has separate dashboards from the state level down to the village level.

As soon as work related to water tanks, pipelines, or household tap connections is completed in any village or location, the information is updated on the app. These are being linked through geo-tagging. This allows any citizen to check the live status of schemes running in any village.

Through this, the department is able to monitor everything from the water source to the taps installed in every household.

At the same time, the operation of assets such as pipelines, motors, and tanks is also being ensured.

Through this app, villagers are also able to apply for tap connections. In addition, there is a facility to register complaints if any issue arises in water supply after the connection is provided.

Contact numbers of plumbers, village heads, and Jal Nigam officials have also been made available on the platform, allowing villagers to register their problems easily instead of making repeated visits to different departments.

The app also provides updates regarding road repairs after pipeline installation.

According to data available on the app, around 2 lakh kilometers of roads across the state had to be dug up for laying pipelines during the mission, out of which construction work on more than 1.94 lakh kilometers of roads has already been completed.

Contaminated water has long been a major issue in rural areas. The challenge for the department is not only to provide tap water to every household but also to ensure its quality. For this, field test kits serve as the primary step.

At the village level, the responsibility of testing water quality has been entrusted to local women. Their details are also available on the app to ensure accountability.

Villagers can also verify the women selected for this responsibility in their area through the app itself.