UP Govt Under Scanner Over Defunct Rainwater Harvesting Systems In Buildings: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak Raises Concern | X - vijaypathakbjp

Lucknow: BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak put the Uttar Pradesh government under the dock on Monday over the poor condition of rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings, questioning the effectiveness of official campaigns to conserve groundwater despite repeated policy announcements.

Raising the issue as a matter of urgent public importance in the Legislative Council, Pathak said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to turn the "Catch the Rain" campaign into a mass movement, while the state government had also been running drives to strengthen rainwater harvesting infrastructure.

However, he alleged that the condition of rainwater harvesting systems in government and semi-government buildings remained far from satisfactory.

Pathak said the state government had installed rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings to help recharge groundwater, similar to the rooftop solar initiative. He said these systems require mandatory cleaning and maintenance before the onset of the monsoon, but in most government offices they have either been neglected or become non-functional.

He alleged that a large number of rainwater harvesting units are clogged with garbage, mud and debris because they have not been cleaned for years. In several buildings, the systems have stopped functioning due to poor maintenance and lack of funds. As a result, rainwater that should have been recharged into the ground is instead flowing into drains, defeating the objective of the programme.

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The BJP legislator also questioned the performance of departments responsible for promoting awareness about rainwater harvesting, saying many of their own office buildings have dysfunctional systems. He alleged that although directions are issued every year before the monsoon for inspection and repair of harvesting units, the exercise remains confined to paperwork.

Pathak further said the absence of regular inspections, maintenance audits and accountability has rendered many installed systems unusable. He also raised concerns over poor compliance in private multi-storey residential and commercial buildings, where rainwater harvesting is mandatory but the systems are either missing or not operational.

Calling for immediate action, Pathak urged the government to prepare a comprehensive plan for rainwater conservation and ensure strict implementation of rainwater harvesting norms in both government buildings and private housing societies. He demanded a detailed discussion in the House on the issue, saying effective groundwater recharge was essential for sustainable water management in Uttar Pradesh.