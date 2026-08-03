UP Assembly Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Senior MLA Alam Badi, 21 Former Legislators

सदन के बाहर मीडिया को संबोधित करते माननीय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी | File

Lucknow, August 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of sitting MLA Alam Badi on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister also paid heartfelt tributes to 21 former members of the House. He said, "Even at such an advanced age, Alam Badi's political activism remained an inspiration for every public representative. His repeated election to the Assembly demonstrated that if a public representative remains dedicated to the people and the constituency, age becomes irrelevant."

Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath informed the Assembly that sitting MLA Alam Badi passed away on July 23. He was over 90 years old and had been suffering from prolonged illness. Alam Badi was the senior-most and oldest member of the present Legislative Assembly. He was born on March 16, 1936, in Bindwal village of Azamgarh district. In the current Assembly, he had been elected for the fifth time. He was first elected in the 1996 mid-term Assembly elections. Thereafter, he was elected as MLA from the Nizamabad (Azamgarh) constituency on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 2002, 2012, 2017, and 2022.

He served as a member of several committees of the Legislative Assembly and was currently a member of the House Ethics Committee. Even at this stage of his life, his political commitment inspired fellow legislators. His electoral success proved that for a public representative who remains devoted to the people and the constituency, age is no barrier.

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CM Yogi said, "Alam Badi was a simple, humble, and people-centric leader who enjoyed immense public affection. In Uttar Pradesh politics, he was known for his simplicity and spotless public image. He took a special interest in the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged, social welfare activities, and the promotion of education. He consistently raised the fundamental issues of his constituency in the Assembly. As a courteous and popular public representative as well as a social worker, he remained committed throughout his life to the development of his constituency and the welfare of its people. With his demise, the state has lost a capable politician and a dedicated social worker."

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences on the demise of former members Rajendra Tripathi, Bhola Pandey, Amitabh Lavania, Subbaram, Jagannath Chaudhary, Rampyare Azad, Gopinath Verma, Yashpal Singh, Radheshyam Bharti, Sangram Singh, Harinarayan Rajbhar, Dr. Bhagwat Dayal, Arun Kumar Singh 'Munna', Omwati Devi, Mohar Singh, Afsar U. Ahmad, Tejbhan Singh, Rudra Pratap Singh, Pyarelal Shankhwar, Omkar Singh, and Hanumant Singh, and paid them heartfelt tributes.