Shravan Somwar: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan, Warns Against Delay In Criminal Action

मा0 मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, दिनांक 03 अगस्त 2026 को अपने सरकारी आवास 5- कालिदास मार्ग लखनऊ में आयोजित जनता दर्शन में लोगों की समस्याओं को सुना और संबंधित अधिकारियों को प्राथमिकता के साथ जन-समस्याओं के शीघ्र निराकरण के निर्देश दिए । | File

Lucknow, August 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave top priority to public service on the first Monday of Shravan, despite being engaged in religious observances and official responsibilities related to the Monsoon Session. He began his Monday morning with a Janata Darshan where he met people from several districts of the state one by one.

He received their grievance applications, forwarded them to the concerned officials, and directed that they be resolved within a stipulated timeframe.

Regarding police-related matters, the Chief Minister instructed officials that no laxity would be tolerated in taking action against criminals or in addressing public grievances.

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Several police-related complaints were received during the Janata Darshan, on which the Chief Minister took a firm stand. He said, "Any laxity in taking action against criminals or arresting the accused would not be tolerated."

Expressing displeasure over complaints regarding delays in arrests and attempts to influence criminal cases, the Chief Minister directed senior government officials to fix the accountability of the Superintendents of Police in districts where such complaints are more frequent.

Chief Minister Yogi instructed officials to ensure that no one is subjected to injustice. He said, "Every victim must be treated with sensitivity and their grievances resolved promptly."

He directed officials to pay special attention to matters related to revenue and policing. In cases of family disputes, he instructed that efforts should first be made to resolve issues through mutual dialogue, followed by legal action if necessary.

The Chief Minister emphasized that public grievances should be addressed with promptness, transparency, and sensitivity, and that every issue should be resolved in a satisfactory and high-quality manner.