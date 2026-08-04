 UP Govt To Shower Flower Petals On Kanwariyas By Helicopter Across 7 Districts On Aug 9-10
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UP Govt To Shower Flower Petals On Kanwariyas By Helicopter Across 7 Districts On Aug 9-10

The Uttar Pradesh government will shower flower petals on Kanwariyas by helicopter across seven western UP districts on August 9 and 10 as part of Shravan Kanwar Yatra celebrations. The aerial campaign will cover Baghpat, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr, with a total flying time of nearly 10 hours.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
UP Govt To Shower Flower Petals On Kanwariyas By Helicopter Across 7 Districts On Aug 9-10
UP Govt To Shower Flower Petals On Kanwariyas By Helicopter Across 7 Districts On Aug 9-10 | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements this year to ensure that the Shravan Kanwar Yatra is grand, safe, and spiritually enriching. As part of these efforts, Kanwariyas travelling along the major Kanwar routes in western Uttar Pradesh will be welcomed with helicopter flower showers on August 9 and 10. A detailed schedule for the programme has been issued.

According to the schedule, the helicopter will depart from Lucknow for Baghpat at around 8:00 a.m. on August 9. Flower petals will be showered on Kanwariyas in the Baghpat region from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This will be followed by a floral welcome for devotees in Saharanpur from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The programme will then continue in Muzaffarnagar from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., and in Meerut from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The helicopter's total flying time on the first day will be 6 hours and 10 minutes.

On August 10, the helicopter will take off from Meerut and shower flower petals on devotees in Ghaziabad from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. It will then proceed to Hapur, where devotees will be welcomed from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by Bulandshahr from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

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After completing the programme, the helicopter will depart from Bulandshahr for Lucknow at 12:30 p.m. The total flying time on the second day will be 3 hours and 45 minutes, taking the overall duration of the two-day aerial campaign to 9 hours and 55 minutes.

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