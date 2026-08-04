KIMS Q1 Profit Drops 47% Despite 35% Revenue Growth On Hospital Expansion | IANS

Mumbai: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Monday reported a sharp 47.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27), even as the hospital chain posted strong double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit, supported by network expansion and higher patient volumes.

The hospital chain posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.5 crore in the first quarter of FY27, down from Rs 78.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, climbed 35.3 per cent to Rs 1,179.5 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 871.6 crore a year ago, driven by higher outpatient and inpatient volumes as well as expansion of its hospital network.

Operating profit also improved, with EBITDA rising 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 223.4 crore. However, profitability came under pressure as the EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.9 per cent from 22.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

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KIMS continued to expand its healthcare footprint during the quarter, with its total bed capacity increasing to 7,459 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 6,464 beds at the end of March and 5,499 beds a year earlier.

Chairman and Managing Director B. Bhaskara Rao said the company began FY27 on a strong note with the launch of a new hospital in Palakkad, Kerala. He added that the company's newer hospitals have continued to perform well, with some facilities successfully carrying out complex procedures, including lung transplants.

The company said the steady increase in outpatient and inpatient visits across its hospitals also contributed to the strong growth in revenue during the quarter.

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On the capital allocation front, KIMS said it has utilised a part of the Rs 1,500 crore raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) completed in FY26, while the remaining proceeds have been temporarily invested in mutual funds and parked in a monitoring account.

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences closed 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 826 on the NSE on Monday, ahead of the announcement of its June quarter results.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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