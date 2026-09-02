UP Govt To Provide Free E-Tricycles To 8,060 Divyang Girl Students To Support Education & Mobility | X - spm694

Lucknow, September 2: The Yogi Government has taken a significant initiative to connect Divyang girl students with the mainstream of education, enhance their mobility, and facilitate their travel to educational and training institutions. In the financial year 2026-27, the Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Department has decided to expand the Battery-Operated E-Tricycle Distribution Scheme to provide its benefits to eligible girl students with 40 percent or more disability who are pursuing studies.

Under the scheme, eligible girl students will be provided battery-operated e-tricycles worth up to ₹65,000 free of cost. This will facilitate travel between home and educational institutions for Divyang girl students studying in schools, colleges, universities, and training institutions, and help reduce transportation-related barriers.

The scheme has been given a statewide scope by bringing all 403 Assembly constituencies under its coverage. Under the scheme, 20 eligible Divyang girl students will be selected from each Assembly constituency of the State. After identification and verification in various districts, they will be provided battery-operated e-tricycles free of cost.

Accordingly, a target has been set to provide a total of 8,060 e-tricycles across the State under the scheme. The objective of this initiative is to ensure that eligible Divyang girl students living in rural and remote areas, as well as urban areas, receive better mobility facilities and are able to continue their education and training without transportation-related obstacles.

Under the scheme, eligible girl students with 40 percent or more disability will be entitled to receive benefits. The beneficiary must be studying or undergoing training in a recognized school, college, university, or training institution. Eligibility will be determined in accordance with the rules and conditions prescribed by the Government.

The student must possess the prescribed disability certificate/UDID card and other documents required under the scheme. Documents will be verified in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Eligible girl students will be identified and verified by the concerned authorities at the district level. After completion of the verification process, eligible students will be provided battery-operated e-tricycles worth up to ₹65,000 in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, the beneficiary must be 16 years of age or above. The application process has commenced. Students may apply through the District Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Officer at the district level or through the portal at https://hwd.uphq.in/.

The objective of the scheme is not only to provide transportation facilities but also to make Divyang girl students self-reliant and ensure the uninterrupted continuation of their education and training. Due to transportation-related difficulties, many Divyang girl students face challenges in reaching schools, colleges, or training institutions regularly. In many cases, mobility constraints become a barrier to their education.

The availability of e-tricycles will enable such students to reach educational institutions regularly and strengthen their opportunities to continue their studies.

This initiative of the Yogi Government is an important step towards connecting Divyang girl students with better opportunities in education, skill development, and future employment. Battery-operated e-tricycles will promote their mobility, self-reliance, access to education, and social participation.

The effort to extend the scheme to all 403 Assembly constituencies of the State is a significant step towards ensuring equal opportunities for Divyang girl students. The Department aims to ensure that the benefits of schemes being implemented for Divyangjan reach the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries in a transparent, fair, and effective manner. This initiative further reinforces the Government's commitment to inclusive education, equal opportunity, and the empowerment of Divyang girl students.

Dr. Amit Kumar Rai, Deputy Director, Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Department, stated that the Government has expanded the Battery-Operated E-Tricycle Distribution Scheme to ensure that Divyang girl students do not face any difficulty in commuting during their education and training. He noted that eligible girl students with 40 percent or more disability will now also receive the benefits of the scheme. After verification of the required documents and eligibility at the district level, eligible students will be provided e-tricycles in accordance with the prescribed procedure.