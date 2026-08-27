UP Govt To Lease Lucknow's JPNIC For 30 Years; Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lease the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow for 30 years, drawing sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The government’s decision aims to bring the long-pending project into operation through private participation. The selected operator will be responsible for completing the remaining construction and developing facilities at the centre.

Akhilesh attacks lease move

Reacting to the move, Akhilesh Yadav took a sarcastic swipe at the BJP government, saying that after putting various public assets on lease, “only the government itself remains to be given on contract.” His remark reflects the SP’s broader criticism of the government’s policy of involving private players in public infrastructure.

The JPNIC, located in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, was conceived as a major public facility but has remained largely unused for several years. The proposed lease is expected to facilitate completion and operation of the centre while reducing the immediate financial burden on the government.

Political row ahead of polls

The issue is likely to become another flashpoint between the BJP and SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.