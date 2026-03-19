UP Govt To Establish Five Forensic Labs To Combat Evolving Crime Methods

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The government led by Yogi Adityanath has decided to establish 5 new laboratories at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences to curb evolving methods of crime. Through these labs, students of the institute will learn techniques to investigate various forms of crime.

At the same time, personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police will also be trained to tackle crimes committed through different and emerging methods.

The government will set up a Quantum Computing Lab, Challenged Audio-Video Lab, 3-D Printing Lab, SCADA Lab for IT/OT security, and a Digital Forensic Lab at the institute. With the establishment of these labs, there will be a significant improvement in crime investigation and evidence analysis capabilities in the state.

Notably, 5 labs are already operational at the institute, including Advanced Cyber Forensic, Advanced DNA Profiling, AI-Drone and Robotics, Documentation Examination, and Instrumentation Labs.

Director of UPSIFS, Dr G.K. Goswami, stated that the Chief Minister consistently emphasizes the adoption of modern technology. In line with his vision, preparations are underway to establish these 5 new labs.

The Quantum Computing Lab will enable faster and more accurate resolution of complex data analysis and encryption-related cases, proving especially useful in cybercrime investigations.

The Challenged Audio-Video Lab will play a crucial role in cases where low-quality audio or video needs to be enhanced and used as evidence.

The 3-D Printing Lab will assist in creating crime scene models, replicating weapons, and reconstructing incidents, helping investigating agencies better understand cases and present them effectively in court.

The SCADA Lab will be vital for examining IT and OT (Operational Technology) security issues, particularly in investigating cyberattacks on industrial establishments and critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the Digital Forensic Lab will enhance the capability to recover and analyze data from mobile phones, computers, and other digital devices, making investigations into cybercrime, financial fraud, and other technical offenses more effective.

The Yogi government has been consistently working to strengthen forensic infrastructure in the state. In recent years, emphasis has been placed not only on establishing new forensic institutions but also on upgrading existing labs with modern technologies. Police and investigative agencies are being trained in scientific, evidence-based investigation methods to build strong cases against criminals.

The government aims to make the justice delivery process faster and more transparent. With the launch of these new labs, case disposal will accelerate, helping ensure quicker punishment for offenders and further strengthening law and order in the state.