UP Govt Strengthens 4,000 Km Embankments Ahead Of Monsoon To Prevent Flood Damage

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is working towards ensuring zero loss of life and minimum damage to agricultural land during this year’s monsoon. To achieve this goal, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Department is making preparations on a war footing.

Measures such as setting up flood control rooms, cleaning drains, protecting embankments, and forming Flood Safety Committees are expected to provide major relief during the upcoming monsoon season.

Instructions have been issued to establish integrated flood control rooms in all 18 divisions of the state by May 31 so that they can start functioning from June 1.

According to the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, work has been carried out at a record pace this year, and embankments covering around 4,000 km have been secured so far.

At the same time, work is underway on 300 projects to protect villages and agricultural land located along rivers and drains from erosion. These projects will be completed by June 15, 2026. Anti-erosion work is also being completed at sensitive and highly sensitive locations. Stone pitching and geo-bags are being used along riverbanks to strengthen the safety cover.

According to the department, special attention is being given to the drainage system to deal with waterlogging in urban and rural areas. Desilting work of drains covering more than 16,000 km had been completed by March 2026.

Cleaning work at all remaining sensitive locations will be completed before the start of the rains. This will ensure smooth drainage of water during heavy rainfall and help protect crops, villages, and residential areas from flooding.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department has directed the establishment of integrated flood control rooms in all 18 divisions of the state, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj, by May 31.

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The process is in its final stage. These control rooms will remain active round the clock from June 15 to October 15 to monitor floods and affected areas. Real-time monitoring of water levels and quick response during disasters will be ensured through these control rooms.

The department is also strengthening its preparations at the social level. ‘Flood Safety Committees’ are being formed in various rural areas. Junior engineers, village heads, lekhpals, and other local people from the concerned areas are being included in these committees.

Their responsibility will be to immediately share information during floods and disaster situations. They will also assist in relief-related work.