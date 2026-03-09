UP Govt Signs Project Ganga MoU To Expand High-Speed Broadband Connectivity Across Rural And Semi-Urban Areas |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP government is set to take another significant step toward strengthening digital connectivity and the rural economy. In this direction, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on Monday under 'Project Ganga' for expanding high-speed broadband connectivity across the state. The initiative is being undertaken by the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU will be formally exchanged at a program to be held at Hotel Renaissance, Lucknow between the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh and ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Limited (OIL), a subsidiary of Hinduja Group. State’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will attend the event as the chief guest.

The objective of 'Project Ganga' is to strengthen digital connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas of the state. Under this initiative, 8,000 to 10,000 local entrepreneurs at Nyaya Panchayat level will be enabled to function as independent Digital Service Providers (DSPs). These entrepreneurs will provide high-speed broadband services at the local level, ensuring faster and more accessible internet connectivity in villages. The initiative is also expected to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing local youth with new opportunities within their own regions.

One of the key features of this project is the target to ensure around 50% participation of women among Digital Service Providers (DSPs). This will provide a new platform and opportunities for women entrepreneurship in rural areas, enabling women to become economically empowered through digital services and connect with the mainstream digital economy. The initiative will not only promote women’s self-reliance but will also link rural women with technology and entrepreneurship.

Under the project, government aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to more than 20 lakh households across the state over the next two to three years. This will strengthen the availability of fast, accessible and reliable internet in rural and semi-urban areas, accelerating opportunities in online education, digital services, e-governance and employment.

Selected Digital Service Providers under the project will receive structured support including training, financial assistance, network infrastructure development and modern technological capabilities, enabling them to build a strong digital services network in their respective areas. The initiative will further advance the vision of 'Digital Uttar Pradesh' of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will also contribute significantly to the expansion of e-governance, online education, telemedicine and digital services.

The program will also be attended by the CEO of the State Transformation Commission, Manoj Kumar Singh, along with representatives of the Hinduja Group and other senior officials associated with the project, who will share their views on the framework and potential impact of 'Project Ganga'.