UP Govt Reviews 16 ODOP CFC Projects To Expand Reach Among Small Entrepreneurs | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously working to strengthen traditional industries, handicrafts, weaving, and micro enterprises in the state. The government aims to ensure that the Common Facility Centres (CFCs) established under the ODOP scheme benefit a larger number of artisans, weavers, and micro entrepreneurs by connecting them with modern technology, training, and marketing facilities, rather than remaining limited to a few individuals. With this objective, a detailed review of 16 CFC projects operating across the state was conducted on Tuesday.

During the meeting, it was stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed concern over the limited number of beneficiaries in several CFCs and clearly stated that the benefits of these schemes should not remain confined to only a few members.

Keeping this in mind, the CFC projects have been designed with up to 90 percent government subsidy and a 10 percent contribution from entrepreneurs, enabling small entrepreneurs to access facilities such as modern machinery, design, testing, skill training, and common tools.

MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk, Handloom and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan directed officials during the review meeting to connect CFCs more closely with public interest through extensive awareness campaigns so that a larger number of people can benefit from these facilities.

Officials were instructed to use mobile messaging, pamphlets, Industry Bandhu meetings, and media platforms for outreach. Directions were also issued to display a 'Citizen Charter' at all CFCs to provide people with clear information about available services.

The meeting reviewed projects from several districts including Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Sambhal, Varanasi, Khurja, Agra, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Ayodhya, and Ghaziabad.

In the Ambedkar Nagar Weaver CFC, established with assistance of nearly Rs 4 crore, emphasis was placed on increasing the number of beneficiaries so that more weavers can access modern facilities.

Similarly, discussions were held on strategies to expand outreach of facilities provided under the Banaras Silk Products CFC, which has received assistance of nearly Rs 9 crore.

During the meeting, weavers and artisans also raised issues related to electricity, yarn costs, market competition, and technological upgradation.

Officials informed that the Yogi government had continued the flat-rate electricity scheme for weavers for several years, under which the government bore electricity expenses amounting to nearly Rs 44 crore from 2006 to March 31, 2023.

The government’s priority is to help people associated with traditional arts and handicrafts move forward with modern technology and become self-reliant.

During the review of the engineering and tool room-based CFC in Ghaziabad, officials informed that modern facilities such as CNC machines, 3D printing, material testing, and skill training are being provided there.

More than 500 youths have been trained so far, and efforts are also underway to explore opportunities for manufacturing components for the defence sector.

The meeting also discussed strengthening the operational efficiency of the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) plant in Moradabad, which was described as an example of environmentally friendly technology.

In the Sambhal button industry CFC, utilization of more than 70 percent capacity was described as a positive sign, while emphasis was laid on improving the availability of raw materials and electricity.

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The Khurja Black Pottery CFC was cited as a model of success during the meeting. More than 1,253 beneficiaries are associated with the project, and business turnover has increased from Rs 15-20 lakh to nearly Rs 90-95 lakh.

It was described as an excellent example of connecting traditional art with modern markets. Artisans also raised a demand for additional land for clay storage during the meeting.

The Saharanpur Wood Craft, Agra Leather Cluster, and jaggery processing CFCs in Bareilly and Meerut were also reviewed. Efforts made in the Meerut project to connect 1,800 farmers and promote value addition were appreciated.

Officials were further directed to organize Udyog Bandhu meetings within CFC premises and establish coordination with large industrial units to connect small enterprises with bigger markets and supply chains.