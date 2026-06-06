UP Govt Resolves 96.38 Per Cent Complaints Of Persons With Disabilities Through Helpline; Achieves 100 Pc Redressal In Key Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, June 6: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously working for the welfare and empowerment of every section of society. Persons with disabilities are among the government's key priorities.

To ensure the timely resolution of their grievances and the prompt delivery of benefits under various welfare schemes, the toll-free helpline number 1800-180-1995, operated by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has emerged as an effective platform.

The department has achieved significant success in resolving complaints received through the helpline during the financial year 2025-26. Between April 2025 and March 2026, a total of 7,707 complaints were received, out of which 7,428 complaints were successfully resolved. This translates into a resolution rate of 96.38 percent. Such a high rate of grievance redressal reflects the state government's sensitivity, accountability, and commitment towards persons with disabilities.

Helpline as support system

The complaints received through the helpline covered various schemes and services. These included 7,281 complaints related to the Disability Maintenance Grant (Pension) Scheme, 52 complaints related to the Swavalamban Card, and 67 complaints related to the Shop Construction and Operation Scheme.

In addition, 23 complaints were related to the Marriage Incentive Award Scheme, 69 complaints pertained to the Artificial Limbs and Assistive Devices Scheme, while 215 complaints were related to other issues.

Complaints related to the Swavalamban Card, the Artificial Limbs and Assistive Devices Scheme, and several other important schemes were resolved with a 100 percent success rate. This achievement reflects the government's disability-friendly policies and its effective administrative mechanism.

Welfare schemes and grievance redressal

Various state government schemes are strengthening the access of persons with disabilities to education, employment, social security, and healthcare services. At the same time, the grievance redressal system is being further strengthened to ensure that no person with a disability has to wait unnecessarily for the resolution of their issues.

The helpline system has established an effective communication channel between persons with disabilities and the government administration, enabling beneficiaries to directly convey their concerns to the concerned department.

Persons with disabilities can contact the department's toll-free helpline 1800-180-1995 for information related to grievances, complaints, and government schemes. The department is continuously monitoring the system to ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints.

Government’s commitment

Deputy Director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Dr Amit Kumar Rai, stated that the state government is working with full commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

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He said that 96.38 percent of all complaints received through the helpline during the financial year 2025-26 have been resolved. The department's continuous effort is to ensure that every eligible person with a disability receives the benefits of government schemes in a timely, transparent, and hassle-free manner, while also ensuring the prompt resolution of their grievances so that no person with a disability has to face unnecessary hardship or run from office to office.