UP Govt Provides ₹13,315 Crore Under Ayushman Scheme To Poor Patients | Representational Image

Lucknow: Health services are being continuously strengthened under the Yogi government. With the aim of providing better treatment to the poor and needy, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, so far 50,40,937 Ayushman card holder patients in the state have received treatment 91,87,418 times. For their treatment, claims worth more than ₹15,140 crore have been made, out of which ₹13,315 crore has been paid so far. These figures show that the Yogi government is working seriously to provide health security to the poor.

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma said, “The highest payment under the Ayushman scheme in the state has been made for beneficiaries in Bareilly district. In Bareilly, 1,83,714 Ayushman card holder patients have benefited from the scheme. A total of 3,72,319 treatment claims were registered here. Claims worth ₹682,99,77,778 were made, while ₹620,81,64,359 has been paid so far. With this, Bareilly ranks first in the state.”

She added, “Gorakhpur is at second place, where 1,71,492 beneficiaries received treatment under the scheme and a total of 3,59,529 claims were registered. An amount of ₹591,25,05,428 was approved for these claims, while ₹539,56,47,285 has been paid.”

Archana also informed, “Moradabad is at third place. In the district, 1,29,001 beneficiaries received treatment under the Ayushman scheme. A total of 2,57,480 claims were registered, for which ₹519,60,94,301 was claimed and ₹459,91,43,815 has been paid.”

The SACHIS CEO said, “Ayushman card holders from Bijnor, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar have also largely benefited from the scheme. Claims of more than ₹486 crore were recorded in Bijnor, over ₹463 crore in Saharanpur and more than ₹449 crore in Varanasi. In major cities like Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar too, payments worth crores have been made, providing relief to patients.”

It is worth noting that after 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath included the health sector among the government’s top priorities. Special focus has been given to increasing the number of medical colleges in the state, equipping district hospitals with modern facilities, and digitizing health services. As a result, today poor people in the state are getting free treatment even in big hospitals.