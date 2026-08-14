UP Govt Promotes 332 Naib Tehsildars To Tehsildar Posts With ₹56,100–₹1,77,500 Pay Scale | X

Lucknow, August 14: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has promoted Naib Tehsildars of the Board of Revenue to the post of Tehsildar. A total of 332 Naib Tehsildars have been promoted to the post of Tehsildar as part of the regular selection process for the 2026-27 selection year.

An order to this effect has been issued by the Board. The promotion decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting held on August 6 and 7, 2026.

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The promoted officers will remain on a two-year probation period from the date they assume charge of the Tehsildar post.

The order also directs them to comply with the prescribed conditions for promotion and the relevant government orders. Following the promotion, Pay Matrix Level-10 will apply to the Tehsildar post. The prescribed salary range is Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.