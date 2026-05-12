UP Govt Linking Technical Education With Jobs To Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal

ANI

Lucknow: With the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy, the Yogi government is rapidly working to connect technical education with employment and industries. The government aims to ensure that students graduating from technical institutions do not remain limited to degrees alone, but become self-reliant with practical knowledge, modern technology, and industry experience, enabling them to directly connect with jobs and entrepreneurship. In this regard, various schemes and innovations of the Technical Education Department were reviewed on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the rapid expansion of MSMEs, expressways, defence corridor, data centers, and the EV sector, the state government is focusing on preparing technical institutions according to industry requirements.

During the review meeting, Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel said, “Technical institutions will play an important role in achieving Uttar Pradesh’s one trillion-dollar economy target. Providing practical and employment-oriented education and connecting students directly with industries is the government’s priority.”

Minister Patel was chairing a review meeting with representatives of Deloitte and departmental officials at his office in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the placement portal, AI integration, NAAC and NIRF rankings, industrial visits, industry partnerships, and various MoUs.

Special emphasis was laid on making industrial visits and industrial training mandatory in technical institutions. The minister said that engineering students cannot be limited to bookish knowledge alone.

He stated, “Civil engineering students should be taken to expressway, tunnel, and dam construction sites, while mechanical and electrical engineering students should be given practical exposure at EV manufacturing units and industrial establishments. A proposal is being prepared to make at least two industrial visits mandatory for every student.”

It was informed in the meeting that more than 8,000 students have already been onboarded on the placement portal developed by the department. Along with this, a special landing page is being prepared for Uttar Pradesh students in collaboration with Naukri.com, which will provide more local employment opportunities to the youth of the state. This is being considered an important step towards connecting youth with private sector and global opportunities.

The Yogi government is also giving special focus to the inclusion of modern technologies in technical education. During the review meeting, discussions were held on expanding AI-based courses. Officials informed that new technology and AI integration-based courses are being prepared in collaboration with institutions including Infosys. The objective is to make students skilled according to new-age technology, artificial intelligence, and future industry requirements.

NAAC, NIRF, and SIRF rankings were also reviewed in the meeting. Officials informed that special attention is being given to faculty recruitment, quality improvement, and better placements for students in technical institutions. All RSC and polytechnic institutions have been directed to speed up preparations for improving rankings and academic quality.

Minister Ashish Patel said, “Industrial corridors, expressway networks, and investment projects being developed in the state are creating new opportunities for the youth. In such a situation, preparing technical education institutions according to industry needs is the need of the hour.”

He added that the Yogi government’s goal is to connect the youth of the state with skills, technology, and employment and make them self-reliant.