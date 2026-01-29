UP Govt Introduces Aadhaar-Based Property Registration

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking another major step toward making the property registration system more transparent, secure and technology driven.

As part of this initiative, an Aadhaar based authentication system is being implemented across the state to effectively curb land scams carried out through fraudulent registrations and impersonation.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps and Registration Department Ravindra Jaiswal, shared details of the important steps taken to enhance transparency in online document registration and property registration processes.

He stated, “Aadhaar authentication is being introduced in the property registration system in Uttar Pradesh”.

He further informed that during the review meeting of the Stamps and Registration Department held on August 28, 2025, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, directions were issued to implement Aadhaar authentication to effectively prevent fraudulent registrations carried out through impersonation.

In compliance with these directions, the necessary notifications have now been issued.

He explained that through a notification dated August 2, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Online Document Registration Rules 2024 have been enforced by exercising powers under Section 69 of the Registration Act, 1908.

Under these rules, the identity of Aadhaar holders will be established electronically through e-KYC, biometric authentication and e-signatures.

From February 1, 2026, Aadhaar based authentication for identity verification of executants, parties and witnesses during deed registration will be mandatory in all Sub-Registrar Offices across the state.

Necessary instructions in this regard have already been issued to all Sub-Registrar Offices.

Aadhaar based biometric authentication will effectively prevent registrations by impersonators, enhance transparency and credibility in the registration process and significantly reduce fraud, forged documents and disputes related to land and immovable property.

This will strengthen the digital registration ecosystem, reduce legal disputes and court cases and ensure protection of citizens’ property rights.

The initiative aligns with the state government’s broader goals of digital governance.