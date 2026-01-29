Yogi Cabinet Clears Cashless Healthcare For Teachers, Over 14 Lakh Employees To Benefit

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a major welfare decision for teachers, extending cashless medical treatment facilities to them on the lines of state government employees.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the proposal, more than 11.92 lakh teachers will be covered through the Ayushman framework. The facility will include teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors and cooks working in the education system. The scheme is expected to involve an estimated expenditure of Rs 358.61 crore.

The cabinet also approved extending the cashless healthcare facility to employees of the Secondary Education Department. This will benefit 2,97,579 employees, with a projected financial burden of Rs 89.25 crore. Officials clarified that employees already covered under any existing government health scheme, including Ayushman, will not be given duplicate benefits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the proposal to provide cashless medical treatment to teachers on September 5 last year, on Teachers’ Day. The education department has been preparing to roll out the facility on the Ayushman model. The treatment under this arrangement will be completely cashless.

UP Budget Session from Feb 9

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that the Uttar Pradesh budget session will begin on February 9, and the Yogi government will present the budget on February 11. On the opening day of the session, Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint sitting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council.

With panchayat elections due this year and the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, the government is expected to announce several populist measures in the upcoming budget.

The cabinet also cleared the Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026. The government said the map approval process will be simplified to encourage compliance, and revised development charges will be implemented. The meeting approved the establishment of science parks and planetariums in Bareilly and Moradabad.

The cabinet further approved a rehabilitation package for disaster-affected families. Under the decision, affected families will be provided government housing and land leases. The chief minister had earlier directed officials to arrange land for the rehabilitation of disaster-hit families in Bahraich, including those from revenue village Partapur. The move follows a recent incident in which 29 people were crossing a river and nine of them lost their lives.

Officials said aerial surveys were conducted in the affected areas and villagers from Partapur have been rehabilitated. Under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, 136 families will be given land leases along with housing allotments. The families will also be provided agricultural land leases according to their needs.