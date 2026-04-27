UP Govt Intensifies Heatwave Safety In Schools, Strengthens Mid-Day Meal For Child Health | Representational Image

Lucknow: In view of rising temperatures and the increasing threat of heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has intensified its focus on schools and children. Through the Basic and Secondary Education Departments, special safety arrangements have been implemented across all schools in the state.

At the same time, the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) system has been strengthened at the ground level by linking it with children’s health and nutritional security.

During this intense heat, the Yogi government has positioned schools not just as centers of learning but also as primary hubs for children’s safety.

Accordingly, measures to protect against heatwaves, time-bound activities, and health safety guidelines have been put into effect in schools.

The Mid-Day Meal has been given a crucial role in this overall strategy. Necessary arrangements are being ensured by integrating nutrition and health to protect children from the effects of extreme heat.

The government’s focus is to use this scheme not just as a meal program, but as an effective tool for ensuring health security during the summer.

The Health Department has been directed to ensure adequate availability of ORS, glucose, electrolytes, iron tablets, and first-aid kits.

Instructions have been issued to distribute pink iron tablets to students of classes 1 to 5, and blue iron tablets to students of classes 6 to 8. Priority is being given to ensuring their supply to schools and health centers.

Teachers have also been instructed to assist in ensuring that medicines are administered as per the prescribed schedule.

Considering that temperatures have crossed 44 degrees Celsius in most districts this year and the duration of heatwaves is increasing, the government has already implemented extensive preparedness measures.

In line with guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority, teachers have been made aware of the severity through analytical charts of temperature trends over previous years. Regular review and monitoring have been directed across all districts to ensure no negligence at any level and timely relief.

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Heatwave safety measures

* Avoid going out in the sun between 12 PM and 3 PM

* Drink plenty of water, ORS, or other fluids

* Wear light, loose, and cotton clothes

* Cover the head with a cap or cloth

* Avoid outdoor sports or excessive physical activity in the sun

* If symptoms like dizziness, weakness, or vomiting occur, take rest immediately and seek medical attention

* Ensure shaded spaces and availability of drinking water for children in schools