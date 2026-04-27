Govt Ramps Up Power Generation As Demand Surged Amid Heat Wave

The government has ramped up coal- and gas-fired power generation last week as electricity demand surged to record levels amid an ongoing heatwave, Reuters reported.

The country’s peak power demand touched an all-time high of 256.1 gigawatts (GW) on April 25, surpassing the previous day’s record of 252.08 GW, according to the report citing official data.

The sharp rise in consumption comes as large parts of the country are facing elevated temperatures, pushing up cooling demand.

To meet the surge, the government has scaled up thermal generation. Data from Grid-India showed that coal-fired power output rose to around 187 GW, while about 9.6 GW of gas-based capacity was also brought online.

State-run NTPC, the country’s largest thermal power producer, has been procuring gas through the Indian Gas Exchange and operating its plants in line with Grid-India’s directions, the report said citing official sources.

The demand outlook remains firm, with forecasts of a strong El Nino event expected to bring hotter and drier weather conditions across large parts of Asia. This is likely to keep electricity consumption elevated in the coming months.

Amid the LPG crisis, the use of electric cooktops in households and restaurants has also added to power usage in the country.

India expects its peak power demand to touch around 270 GW this year and has expressed confidence in meeting the requirement.

However, the strategy is expected to remain heavily reliant on coal, which continues to be the backbone of the country’s power mix.

In preparation for the summer surge, the government has also deferred maintenance of nearly 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired capacity to July to ensure higher plant availability during the peak demand period.