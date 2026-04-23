UP Govt Intensifies Farmer Registry Drive Ahead Of Zaid 2026, Sets April 30 Deadline For 100% Coverage

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: In preparation for the Zaid 2026 season, the government has intensified the campaign for Farmer Registry in the state. Instructions have been issued to ensure 100% registration of farmers by April 30. For this, special focus is being placed on villages where the saturation of registry is still low.

Under the campaign, all landholding farmers will be included, whether they are beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme or not.

To ensure maximum participation of farmers, districts have been directed to run extensive awareness campaigns. This includes announcements through loudspeakers, advertisements in local newspapers, and ensuring active participation of village heads, so that information reaches every farmer and the pace of registration increases.

The government has made it clear that Farmer ID will be made mandatory from May 15. Without it, farmers will not be able to avail benefits of government agricultural schemes, fertilizers and seeds. In such a situation, farmers have been advised to complete their registration in time."

In the same sequence, the Digital Crop Survey for Zaid 2026 will also be conducted within the stipulated timeline. For this, district level teams will be trained on April 28, while the survey campaign will be conducted across the state from May 1 to May 31.

Through this survey, accurate assessment of crops will be carried out, which will help in better implementation of schemes.