UP Govt Ensures MSP Benefits For Farmers In Rabi Procurement Season 2026-27

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Farmers will continue to receive the benefits of Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Rabi season 2026-27. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, while interacting with journalists at Lok Bhawan on Tuesday, said that procurement of gram, lentil and mustard will be carried out from April 7 to June 30. During this period, goal is to directly benefit farmers through a transparent digital system, DBT payments and an extensive procurement network.

Surya Pratap Shahi said that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, state government is continuously working to increase farmers' income, ensure fair prices for crops and strengthen agricultural sector. He added that this strategy for procurement of pulses and oilseeds at MSP will prove beneficial for farmers and make them economically stronger. He also informed that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the state and supplies are being maintained smoothly across all 75 districts.

Agriculture Minister said that Price Support Scheme works as a safety shield for farmers. MSP has been fixed at ₹5,875 per quintal for gram, ₹7,000 per quintal for lentil, ₹6,200 per quintal for mustard and ₹8,000 per quintal for arhar, ensuring remunerative prices for farmers' produce.

Surya Pratap Shahi said that state government has set clear procurement targets for the Rabi marketing year 2026-27. He stated that targets have been fixed at 2.24 lakh metric tonnes for gram, 6.77 lakh metric tonnes for lentil and 5.30 lakh metric tonnes for mustard. Agriculture Minister said that MSP rates have been increased this year to provide additional benefits to farmers. He added that MSP has been raised by ₹225 per quintal for gram, ₹300 per quintal for lentil and ₹250 per quintal for mustard, which will directly increase farmers' income. Government is continuously making efforts to enhance farmers' income and this increase in MSP is an important step in that direction.

Agriculture Minister said that to ensure complete transparency in procurement process, Aadhaar-enabled POS machines have been installed at all procurement centers. This will ensure identification of genuine farmers and eliminate possibility of any irregularities. Payments for produce will be transferred directly to farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through DBT, making process faster and more transparent.

Agriculture Minister said that a large number of procurement centers are proposed to be set up this year to further strengthen the system. Government of India agencies NAFED and NCCF, along with five state agencies UPPCCU, UPPCF, JAFED and UPSS will procure produce from farmers and supply it, with benefits directly transferred to farmers' accounts. Coordination among these agencies will make the procurement process more effective and widespread, ensuring that maximum farmers can benefit.

Surya Pratap Shahi said that significant progress has been made in agriculture sector in the state. In 2025-26, more than ₹5,700 crore was spent by agriculture department on various schemes, which is a record achievement. Implementation of reform measures in 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' has resulted in savings of ₹303 crore for the state.

Agriculture Minister said that large-scale seed distribution has been carried out to empower farmers. Seeds were provided to 11.25 lakh farmers at a 50% subsidy, while 12.73 lakh farmers received free seeds. To promote Zaid crops, 31,950 quintals of seeds were made available this year, including groundnut, urad and moong.

Keeping in mind the needs of farmers, adequate availability of fertilizers has been ensured in the state. He said that currently, a total of 25.41 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers are available across the state and have been evenly distributed in all 75 districts. This includes 11.26 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 5.08 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 4.64 lakh metric tonnes of NPK, 3.45 lakh metric tonnes of SSP and 98 thousand metric tonnes of potash (MOP).

This quantity is sufficient to meet the current needs of farmers and there is no shortage in any district. Distribution of fertilizers is being carried out entirely through a digital system. So far, 63.34 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers have been distributed to farmers through POS machines, ensuring transparency and that benefits reach genuine farmers only.

Agriculture Minister said that fertilizer stockpiling has also been done in advance planning to ensure no shortage in upcoming Kharif season. Standards for per-hectare fertilizer usage have been set based on scientists' advice to promote balanced use. He appealed to farmers not to pay attention to rumors, as there is sufficient availability of fertilizers in the state. Government is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure timely supply to every farmer.

Agriculture Minister said that to make state self-reliant in seed production, 'Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park' is being established. An amount of ₹50.84 crore has already been provided to UPCIDA for its development and construction work will begin soon.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that around two crore farmers have already completed their Farmer Registry, while about 50 lakh farmers are yet to do so. He urged such farmers in the state to complete their Farmer Registry by May 15 in order to avail the benefits of central and state government welfare schemes.