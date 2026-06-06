UP Govt Distributes Appointment Letters To Solar Didis; Beneficiaries To Receive ₹14,156 Monthly Honorarium And Free Rooftop Solar Systems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 6: The Yogi government is effectively implementing Central government schemes across Uttar Pradesh. In this direction, a special programme was organised to promote solar energy and empower Solar Didis.

On Saturday, Energy Minister A.K. Sharma distributed appointment letters and training certificates to Solar Didis trained under the MNRE City Accelerator Programme being implemented as part of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

During the programme, the Solar Didis were awarded certificates upon completion of their training and were connected with employment opportunities in the solar energy sector.

On this occasion, a representative of Hanumant Renewable Company informed that the company will provide an honorarium of Rs 14,156 per month to the selected Solar Didis. In addition, each selected Solar Didi will be provided a free 2 kW rooftop solar system and an induction stove by the company. This will enable them to adopt clean energy in their own lives while also playing an effective role in promoting its use across society.

Promoting solar energy and women’s empowerment

MNRE CAP Consultant Upkari Nath, who was present at the event, stated that the initiative is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a 'Solar-Powered India and Women Empowerment'.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Solar Didis will assist consumers with the application process, subsidy-related information, rooftop solar installation, and other solar energy-related guidance and support. Through their efforts, awareness about solar energy will increase in urban areas, enabling more households to adopt clean and affordable energy solutions.

He further informed that the Government of India has made special incentive provisions for Solar Didis under the City Accelerator Programme, which will be implemented through the respective Municipal Corporations. The programme is an innovative initiative aimed at providing women with skill development and employment opportunities in the green energy sector.

Green jobs and clean energy adoption

The initiative will not only strengthen the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana but will also accelerate women’s empowerment, green job creation, and the expansion of clean energy adoption.

Solar Didis will visit households to encourage citizens to adopt rooftop solar systems and will play a significant role in advancing energy security, the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

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The programme was attended by Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited Managing Director Shambhu Kumar, UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh, Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, along with officials from various departments, public representatives and other distinguished guests.