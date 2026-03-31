UP Govt Conducts Raids, Ensures Smooth Petrol, Diesel, LPG Supply Across State

Bhopal News: LPG Distributors Write To Government Over Consumer Curbs, Harassment | Representative Image

Lucknow: The government is in full action mode to ensure the smooth supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the state.

To curb black marketing and illegal sales, a total of 17,581 raids and inspections have been carried out since March 12. During this period, 33 FIRs have been registered against LPG distributors, while 189 FIRs have been lodged in other cases, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals.

Additionally, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 224 people.

Following directives issued at the Chief Secretary level, district administrations across the state are actively monitoring the situation. District Supply Officers and local administrative officials are conducting regular inspections to ensure timely availability of gas cylinders and fuel to consumers.

At present, the supply of petrol and diesel in the state remains completely normal. There are 12,888 petrol pumps operational across the state.

Between March 27 and 29, thousands of kilolitres of fuel were sold. Currently, around 91,000 kilolitres of petrol and 1.15 lakh kilolitres of diesel are available in stock.

Notably, one kilolitre equals 1,000 litres. The government has appealed to the public not to panic or hoard fuel.

The LPG situation is also reported to be satisfactory. Through 4,107 gas distributors across the state, cylinders are being supplied to consumers as per bookings, and sufficient stock is available. The government is also focusing on expanding the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, instructions were issued to expedite pending approvals and increase the number of PNG connections.

Meanwhile, the central government has also permitted a 20 percent additional allocation of commercial LPG cylinders from March 23.

To monitor the supply system, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner’s office. Control rooms are also operational in all districts to continuously track the situation.

The government has reiterated that there is adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG in the state, and strict action will continue against any form of black marketing or hoarding.