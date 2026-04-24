UP Govt Allows Procurement Of Lustreless Wheat At MSP To Support Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains | Representative Image

Lucknow: The double-engine government has provided major relief to farmers affected by adverse weather conditions. For the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27, the Government of India has directed that maximum wheat from farmers in Uttar Pradesh be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that farmers receive remunerative prices.

It is worth noting that due to unseasonal rainfall in the state, the quality of wheat has been affected. The grains have lost their shine and have become shriveled. Considering this, and in the interest of farmers, the Government of India - on the request of the state government - has allowed the procurement of lustreless and shriveled wheat.

Now, up to 70% lustreless wheat and up to 20% broken and shriveled wheat will be purchased at government procurement centers without any deduction.

The details provided in farmers’ registrations are being verified by the Revenue and Consolidation Departments. Under the new arrangement, even farmers whose verification by these departments is still pending will have their wheat procured by matching their revenue/consolidation records at procurement centers.

Read Also Yogi Government Boosts Sports Infrastructure With 5 New Stadiums To Empower Athletes Across Uttar...

Wheat procurement will continue uninterrupted at procurement centers in all districts until June 15. The purchase of all wheat from farmers will be ensured. In case of heavy crowds, farmers are advised to obtain a token from the procurement center in-charge as per their convenience and bring their wheat for sale on the date mentioned in the token. In case of any inconvenience, farmers can contact the toll-free number 18001800150.

The government has appointed senior administrative officers as nodal officers in all 18 divisions of the state. These officers will visit their respective divisions and periodically review the arrangements for wheat procurement. They will also hold meetings to ensure that the procurement process is carried out smoothly.