UP Government To Organise Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026 In Lucknow On International Women’s Day For Jobs

Lucknow: Government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is continuously working towards empowering women economically and providing them with better employment opportunities. In this direction, 'Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026' will be organized in Lucknow on March 8 on the occasion of 'International Women’s Day'.

The event will be organized by Regional Employment Office, Lucknow, under 'UP Rozgar Mission'. The employment fair will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Gomti Nagar, starting from 10:00 AM. The initiative aims to connect more than 5,000 women with employment opportunities.

The objective of Yogi government is to directly connect educated young women and female job seekers of the state with reputed private sector companies and provide them with suitable employment opportunities.

'Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh' will offer employment opportunities exclusively for women. Women of 18 to 40 years age group will be eligible to participate.

Candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th and 12th pass to graduate, postgraduate, B.Tech, BBA, MBA, Pharmacy and other technical or general degrees can apply. The aim of the event is to provide diverse employment options to women from various educational background.

Several leading companies from across the country will participate in the employment fair. These include Flipkart, Reliance Jio, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Finance, Amazon and KFC, which will conduct recruitment for various positions.

More than 50 companies will participate in the fair and recruit candidates for roles in sales, customer service, IT support, banking, retail, logistics and the service sector. According to departmental officials, the target is to connect at least 5,000 women with employment opportunities through this Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh.

Candidates interested in participating must complete online registration in advance. Registration can be done through the 'Rojgar Sangam Portal' or 'National Career Service Portal'. The registration process is completely free of cost.

Applicants are required to bring copies of their resume, Aadhaar card, passport-size photographs, educational certificates and the registration slip at the time of interview.

Over the past few years, Yogi government has been working to create employment opportunities for youth through Mission Rozgar, skill development programs and employment fairs. In this context, the Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh could become a significant platform for connecting women directly with companies.

Such initiatives will not only increase employment opportunities but also strengthen the participation of women in the workforce across the state.