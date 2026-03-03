UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Lead Gorakhpur’s Traditional Lord Narasimha Rangotsav On Holi

Gorakhpur: The presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his role as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, makes Gorakhpur’s Rangotsav truly special on the festival of Holi, which celebrates devotion, unity beyond differences, and the richness of Sanatan culture. With CM Yogi, the colors of social harmony blend with devotional fervor.

The highlight is the vibrant procession of Lord Narasimha that begins from Ghantaghar under the banner of the Shri Holikotsav Committee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Continuing a decades-old tradition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the procession on Wednesday morning in his capacity as Gorakshpeethadhishwar.

The Rangotsav led by the Gorakshpeeth carries a strong social message. For decades, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar has participated in the Holi procession of Lord Narasimha to spread the message of social harmony.

CM Yogi Adityanath led the procession from 1996 to 2019. However, in 2020 and 2021, he did not participate in the Holi celebrations to safeguard people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After effectively managing the pandemic and bringing it under control, he resumed leading the procession from 2022 onwards.

As in previous years, this year too the procession of Lord Narasimha will be immersed in the colors of social harmony under his leadership.

The Lord Narasimha Rangotsav procession in Gorakhpur was initiated in 1944 by RSS pracharak Nanaji Deshmukh during his stay in Gorakhpur. The tradition of celebrating Holi with the ashes of Holika Dahan at Gorakhnath Temple had already been in practice long before that. Nanaji Deshmukh began this initiative to unite society on the occasion of Holi.

At his request, the procession developed a deep association with the Gorakshpeeth.

Under the guidance of the late Mahant Digvijayanath, Mahant Avaidyanath began representing the Peeth in the procession, making it an integral part of the Gorakshpeeth’s Holi celebrations.

Since 1996, CM Yogi Adityanath has transformed it into a distinctive festival of social harmony not only in Gorakhpur but across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Today, its popularity is comparable to the Holi celebrations of Mathura and Vrindavan, and people eagerly await the Lord Narasimha procession led by him.

The procession, which covers a distance of more than five kilometers, is route-managed by RSS volunteers. Riding on Lord Narasimha’s chariot, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, immersed in colors, exchanges greetings with everyone without discrimination.

The celebrations under Gorakshpeethadhishwar CM Yogi Adityanath will begin at the Gorakhnath Temple with the ceremonial application of tilak using the sacred ashes of Holika Dahan.

Along with the Peethadhishwar, the temple’s head priest and other saints will also mark the beginning of the festival with the sacred ashes. Traditional Phag songs will be sung at the temple on this occasion. Later in the afternoon, a Holi Milan ceremony will also be organized in the presence of the Chief Minister.