UP Government Steps Up Heatwave Safety Measures For Bus Passengers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Keeping the severe heat in view, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking necessary steps for the safety and convenience of bus passengers. Under this, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation has issued important instructions to drivers and conductors. They have been asked to take special care of passengers’ convenience during travel.

As part of the road safety initiative and following the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the directions issued by Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, it has been decided that no bus should be parked on the road under any circumstances.

UPSRTC Managing Director Prabhu N. Singh stated, “All buses must be parked exclusively within the station premises, and passengers are to be boarded and deboarded at that location only. Instructions have also been issued to conduct regular health check-ups for all drivers and conductors.”

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Managing Director Prabhu N Singh said, “All buses should be sent on routes only after 31-point and 13-point inspections so that passengers do not face trouble in severe heat due to vehicle breakdowns. Along with this, availability of ORS solution for employees and passengers at bus stations should be ensured. All necessary arrangements should be completed to protect against heatwave so that any emergency situation can be handled. Keeping in view the drinking water needs of passengers during severe heat, water coolers at all bus stations should be kept in working condition.”