UP Government Boosts Apprenticeships, Places 83,277 Youth In Industries

Lucknow: To accelerate skill development and promote employment-oriented training among youth, the CM Yogi Adityanath government has taken decisive steps to strengthen the apprenticeship ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. Through various apprenticeship schemes, large numbers of young people are being linked with industries and MSME units, enabling them to gain hands-on experience along with employment opportunities.

In 2025–26 alone, 83277 youth have been placed as apprentices in industrial and MSME units across the state. This initiative is providing practical exposure in manufacturing, services, and small and medium enterprises, in line with the government’s vision of “earn while you learn” and self-reliance through industry-relevant skills.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub of skilled human resources.

He emphasized that the apprenticeship programme goes beyond certification, equipping youth with real-world work experience. The government’s focus, he said, is not only on training but also on ensuring meaningful industry linkage and self-employment opportunities for trained youth, aligned with their capabilities.

Under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, reimbursement facilities are

being extended to both apprentices and participating establishments. This financial support benefits trainees during their training period while encouraging industries and MSMEs to engage apprentices. The state government views this as a win-win model that strengthens both workforce readiness and industrial growth.

To further expand the reach of apprenticeships, a strong institutional framework has been put in place. Over the past four years, 795 new establishments have been registered on the apprenticeship portal, significantly widening training opportunities across districts and improving local industry access for youth. Additionally, 6,164 new candidates have benefited under the CMAPS scheme. These efforts are enhancing employability by combining skill training with practical industrial exposure.

As a result of sustained skill development initiatives, more than 4 lakh trained youth have secured opportunities in various industrial establishments over the past nine years. This milestone underscores Uttar Pradesh’s growing stature as a leading centre of skilled manpower.

The Yogi government is committed to further expanding apprenticeships by strengthening digital platforms, simplifying procedures, and deepening coordination with industries, start-ups, and MSMEs.

The government believes that a skilled and self-reliant youth workforce will not only create employment for itself but also drive industrial growth and improve the state’s investment climat