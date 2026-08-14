UP Food Safety Drive: 7,686 Kg Adulterated Food Destroyed, 5 FIRs Filed Against Paneer Units | X

Lucknow, August 14: To ensure the availability of safe and quality food products to the general public, the Yogi government's campaign against food adulteration is being continuously intensified under its zero-tolerance policy.

In line with this, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department launched a special enforcement drive in Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Saharanpur to ensure the quality of milk and milk products, particularly paneer.

Based on intelligence inputs and keeping public interest in mind, 24 special enforcement teams were constituted by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Uttar Pradesh.

#UttarPradesh #Mathura

The UP Food Safety Department raided a cheese manufacturing unit in Mathura, destroying 1,500 kg of adulterated paneer and 3,000 liters of milk on the spot.

9 samples, including paneer, milk, and oil, have been sent for lab testing . #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/BfCrIKDmXt — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 13, 2026

These special teams conducted surprise inspections of major milk and milk product manufacturing units in the respective districts.

During the drive, action was taken against 25 manufacturing units, while 3 units were found non-operational.

During the inspections, cases surfaced regarding the use of industrial-grade chemicals and palmolein/refined vegetable oil in the production of paneer, as well as the manufacturing of food items under unhygienic and unsanitary conditions. The departmental teams inspected the raw materials, finished products, and manufacturing processes used in the units. Upon detecting irregularities, the adulterants were seized, and the affected food material was destroyed.

A total of 72 food samples were collected during the drive and are being sent for laboratory testing. Once the test reports are received, further action will be taken against the non-compliant establishments per rules if standards are breached.

A total of 7,686 kilograms of food material manufactured under unhygienic conditions was destroyed, with an estimated value of approximately ₹10 lakh. Additionally, 2,131 kilograms of food material and adulterants valued at around ₹4.75 lakh were seized. In total, action was taken against 9,817 kilograms of food material and adulterants during the drive.

During the campaign, five FIRs were registered for using industrial-grade chemicals and palmolein/refined vegetable oil in paneer manufacturing, as well as producing food items in unhygienic conditions. Additionally, one FIR was lodged for obstructing departmental officials from carrying out their government duties. Three FIRs were registered in Ghaziabad and two in Mathura. Action against similar irregularities was also taken in Saharanpur.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department is conducting regular inspections and enforcement actions to ensure the quality of milk and dairy products.

Action is specifically targeted at those involved in adulteration and manufacturing under unhygienic conditions, particularly for widely consumed items like paneer.

Prioritizing food safety, effective curbs on adulteration, and protecting consumer interests, such campaigns will continue across the state. If samples fail laboratory tests and violate standard norms, legal action will be initiated against the concerned establishments according to the rules.