CM Yogi Adityanath Launches UP Police Song 'Khaki Ka Sitara', Highlights Security As Pillar Of Governance | X

Lucknow, August 14: At the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Police song ‘Khaki Ka Sitara’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Security is the foundation of good governance. Providing a safe environment in the state is essential to achieving the goal of good governance. Over the past 9 years, the image of Uttar Pradesh has changed, and the sense of security has played an important role in giving the state a new identity."

CM Yogi informed, “Where there is valour, there is also sensitivity, while an environment of cowardice gives rise to looting, insecurity and anarchy.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at the programme organised at Lok Bhavan on Friday, “Terrorism, riots and Naxalism are signs of cowardice because the one who cannot fight from the front attacks from behind. The government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, and the government will do whatever is required for this.”

हमारी संवेदना हर बेटी, हर युवा, हर नारी और हर सामान्य नागरिक के प्रति है, लेकिन अपराध और अपराधियों के प्रति हमारी Zero Tolerance की नीति रहेगी और इसके लिए जो कुछ भी करना पड़ेगा, हम करेंगे।



—मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी pic.twitter.com/EO99tkIdHj — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 14, 2026

He noted that the UP Police has established several models while achieving these objectives. Over the past nine years, the state has become free from riots and curfews.

CM Yogi referred to the incident in Farrukhabad in which 22 children were trapped within a perimeter of detonators on all sides. He added, “The UP Police, demonstrating its capability and courage, safely brought the children out, while the criminals were killed in an encounter.”

The Chief Minister said that while monitoring the operation, he was continuously watching how the operation was progressing. Such operations have brought the bravery of the police and its commitment towards the safety of the people to the fore.

The Chief Minister stated, "There was a time when criminals used to overpower the police and the police would retreat. Many people were under the illusion that they would crush the UP Police on the strength of their numbers, but now their arrogance has been shattered. There has been a change in the working style and capability of the police, and now criminals will have to understand that no one is above the law."

Referring to an incident in Lucknow, he said, “In this very city, a person had attempted to forcibly take away a police officer by dragging him on the bonnet of his car. That time has now passed. If anyone dares to do such a thing now, they will have to face punishment, even if they are the son of a politician or an officer. No influence or identity will have any importance before the law, and the person who dares to challenge it will have to pay the price.”