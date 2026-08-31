UP Flood Update: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets Up Shelters, Medical Teams & Food Supply For Affected People | X

Lucknow, August 31: Amid the floods in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has fully activated the administrative machinery, prioritizing relief and rescue operations. Along with moving people from flood-affected areas to safe locations, arrangements for food, shelter, health facilities, and fodder for animals are being made continuously.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s Office, 17 districts of the state are affected by floods as of Sunday. So far, there has been no loss of human life or animal life in the state. Under the Yogi government's monitoring, relief operations are continuing in the affected areas.

At present, around 1.70 lakh people have been affected by the floods. In such a situation, the government's entire focus is on providing immediate relief assistance to the affected population and keeping people safe. To this end, a total of 1,633 flood posts have been established so far in the affected areas. These posts are monitoring relief and rescue activities at the local level.

In a disaster such as a flood, the biggest need is to deliver food to affected families. The Yogi government has made extensive arrangements on this front as well. As of Sunday, 2,024 flood relief food grain packets and 10,784 lunch packets were distributed. So far, a total of 55,572 food grain packets and 3.02 lakh lunch packets have been delivered to affected people.

This is helping ensure food availability for people staying in relief camps and affected areas. The administration is continuously distributing relief materials as needed, so people do not have to struggle to get food despite the floods affecting their daily lives.

Along with relief operations, the government has also prioritized health services in the affected areas. A total of 200 medical teams have been formed in flood-affected areas. Besides, 5,432 chlorine tablets and 5,441 ORS packets have been distributed for sanitation and health protection. During floods, the risk of diseases caused by contaminated water and infections increases.

In such situations, efforts are being made to provide immediate health assistance to the affected population by deploying medical teams and distributing chlorine tablets and ORS.

In areas where floods have disrupted transportation, 525 boats and motorboats have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Through these efforts, teams are reaching people in need and moving affected people to safe locations.

The administration has established 254 flood shelters for flood-affected people. Of these, 46 shelters are currently operational. A total of 1,151 people are staying in the operational shelters, while approximately the same number of people have so far been moved to safe locations.

As of August 30, 17 districts of the state are affected by floods. These include Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Badaun, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur and Varanasi. Administrative teams in all these districts are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Yogi government's relief campaign also includes affected animals. At present, 425.89 quintals of straw have been distributed for 20,556 affected animals. This ensures that the needs of livestock are also met, along with those of flood-affected families.

So far, 12 houses have been damaged in various flood-affected districts. In 11 of these cases, assistance has already been distributed to the affected households. Meanwhile, according to the relief figures, loss of human life and animal life due to floods has so far been recorded as zero.