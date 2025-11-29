UP Farmers Gain As Yogi Govt Releases ₹2,131 Crore For Paddy, Millet Procurement | Representational image

Lucknow, November 29: The Yogi government is empowering Uttar Pradesh by economically “prospering” farmers. Payments to paddy and millet farmers are being made within 48 hours as per the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive. Paddy procurement began in October, and by November 28, farmers had already received payments amounting to ₹1868.35 crore for paddy and ₹263.03 crore for millet. Thanks to the transparent policies of the government, farmers are selling their crops at procurement centres and receiving remunerative prices. Paddy with up to 17% moisture is being accepted.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paddy procurement is being reviewed periodically. The Food and Civil Supply Department is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure farmers do not face any problem. Between October 1st and November 28th, more than 1.40 lakh farmers sold paddy at government procurement centres, with payments of ₹1868.35 crore already disbursed. Immediate payments to remaining farmers are also underway.

Procurement of food grains in UP has also been ongoing since October 1st. Millet farmers are also bringing their produce to government procurement centres under the "Shri Ann". As of November 28th, approximately 22,000 farmers have been paid ₹263.03 crore. Efforts are underway to ensure immediate payment to the remaining farmers. More than 64,000 farmers have registered for the sale of millet.

The Minimum Support Price for millet has been fixed at ₹2,775 per quintal. Millet procurement is taking place in only 33 districts. 281 procurement centres have been established for this purpose. Paddy is being procured at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,369 (common) and ₹2,389 (grade A) per quintal.

CM Yogi recently held a meeting to ensure that more farmers are procured at procurement centres. He had given instructions to get it done. His intention behind this was to provide the benefit of Minimum Support Price to maximum number of farmers. The intention of Yogi government regarding the paddy procurement system in Uttar Pradesh is clearly visible on the ground.

Biometric verification through e-pop machines, purchase only from registered farmers, elimination of role of middlemen and payment within 48 hours etc. have made the system transparent. Record level paddy procurement, relief given to rice mills and facilities provided to farmers have given a new direction to their income, confidence and self-reliance.