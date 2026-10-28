UP Emerging As Major Hub For Investment, Innovation And Industry: CM Yogi Adityanath | X - IANS

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and industry. He also apprised people of the changes Uttar Pradesh has witnessed since 2017 through his social media account on 'X'.

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Targeting the previous government, CM remarked, "Before 2017, UP had neither a clear vision nor a concrete action plan to attract global investment. However, the double-engine government changed this situation. Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a new work culture for investment and industrial development was developed in the state with the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform."

CM stated, "With better law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment, UP is now emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation and industry. To take this growing global confidence to new heights, today's meeting with the Singapore delegation will discuss new investment opportunities in UP, accelerating ongoing projects and translating investments into reality to commence production."

CM assured people of the state, "With the resolve that every investment will lead to a new industry, every industry will generate new employment and every job will bring prosperity to families, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy."