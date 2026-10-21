Humanity Comes Before Tradition: CM Yogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession To Give Way To Ambulance | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s sensitivity and prompt decision during the traditional Vijayadashami procession from Gorakshpeeth, the world-renowned centre of the Nath tradition, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami set an example of service to humanity. His decision also sent a clear message that saving a life is more important than any tradition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the procession, just beyond the main gate of Gorakhnath Temple, an ambulance siren was heard amid a massive gathering of devotees and tight security arrangements.

Prioritising human life over tradition and protocol, the Chief Minister immediately ordered the procession to be halted. On his instructions, the ambulance was given passage, following which the procession resumed.

On Tuesday evening, the traditional Vijayadashami procession was moving ahead from Gorakhnath Temple under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his capacity as Gorakshpeethadhishwar. A large number of devotees had gathered outside the temple’s main gate. Meanwhile, an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient arrived at the spot and got stuck in the crowd. As soon as the siren reached the Chief Minister’s vehicle, he immediately instructed his security personnel to clear the way for the ambulance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Acting promptly on his signal, the security personnel brought the procession to a halt. Devotees and other citizens present at the spot also understood the significance of the Chief Minister’s initiative, extended their cooperation and immediately cleared the road. Despite the massive crowd and limited space, the ambulance passed through safely without any obstruction. The procession resumed along its designated route only after the ambulance had moved ahead.

A video of the entire incident is rapidly going viral on social media. Internet users and members of the public are widely praising the Chief Minister’s humane gesture.

People have said that prioritising the life of an ordinary patient over VIP protocol amid a major religious event and a massive gathering reflects true leadership and sensitivity.