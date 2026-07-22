UP Emerges As India's Largest Electronics Hub, Produces 65% Of Country's Mobile Phones Under The Yogi Govt | X - IANS

Lucknow, July 22: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the electronics and mobile manufacturing sector, taking a significant step toward becoming the country's largest electronics manufacturing hub. Once known only in a limited capacity for its electronics industry, Uttar Pradesh is now producing nearly 65 percent of all mobile phones manufactured in the country.

Not only this, but the state's share in electronics component manufacturing has also reached nearly 55 percent. This achievement has established Uttar Pradesh as the country's largest high-tech manufacturing hub.

The industrial ecosystem developed around Noida and Greater Noida has played the most significant role in this transformation. Global brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and LG are manufacturing mobile phones here on a large scale.

Alongside them, leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) such as Dixon Technologies, Optiemus, Padget Electronics, Zeton (Zetwerk), and Bhagwati Products (Micromax) are also operating in the state. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is not only meeting India's domestic requirements but is also establishing a strong presence in the global electronics supply chain.

Along with mobile manufacturing, the state has also become the country's largest center for electronics component manufacturing. Companies such as Samkwang, Holitech, KHY, Khvatec, Minda Corporation, JWorld, Shinsung C&T, Sunwoda, and Dreamtech are manufacturing PCBAs, displays, capacitors, and other critical components.

At the same time, companies such as Haier and Panasonic are continuously expanding their investments in consumer electronics manufacturing. This has made Uttar Pradesh's industrial base significantly stronger than before.

The Yogi government's policies promoting industry and investment are considered key drivers behind this success. The effective implementation of the Electronics Manufacturing Policy-2017, the amendments introduced in 2020 and 2022, and the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 have attracted investments of more than Rs 28,000 crore from over 75 companies in the state.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh has made a major leap in semiconductor manufacturing by securing approved investments worth Rs 32,146 crore. Among these, the HCL-Foxconn Display Driver Chip Plant to be established near Jewar is one of the most significant projects, providing new strength to India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for electronics and high-tech manufacturing.



From mobile phones and electronic components to semiconductors, AI, robotics and Industry 4.0, Uttar Pradesh is driving the next… pic.twitter.com/ZaHH4rlvcq — Government of UP (@UPGovt) July 22, 2026

The state's electronics exports have also grown rapidly. While electronics exports were almost negligible in 2015, they increased to USD 2.58 billion in the financial year 2022-23, accounting for 16.65 percent of India's total electronics exports.

Thereafter, in the financial year 2024-25, smartphone exports alone reached USD 17.5 billion. This growth has established Uttar Pradesh as a rapidly emerging hub on the global electronics export map.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) posts, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with a budgetary outlay of ₹62,500 crore for the period FY 2026–27 to FY 2030–31. The… pic.twitter.com/6lUzON88yt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2026

Alongside industrial development, the state's digital ecosystem has also grown consistently stronger. More than 1.85 lakh Common Service Centers (CSCs) are operational across the state, providing over 314 e-governance services. At the same time, a vast consumer base of more than 24 crore smartphone users is giving fresh momentum to domestic demand.

Owing to world-class roads and expressway networks, improved logistics, a skilled workforce, and an investment-friendly environment, Noida has today emerged as a major manufacturing hub for mobile phones, LED TVs, electronics components, consumer electronics, and lithium-ion batteries.

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Keeping future technologies in view, the Yogi government is now rapidly promoting investment in Industry 4.0 sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, robotics, drones, automation, and advanced electronics.

The government believes that these initiatives will generate large-scale employment opportunities in the state, attract greater investment from global companies, and enable Uttar Pradesh not only to lead India's electronics manufacturing sector but also to play a vital role in making the country a global technology superpower.