UP Emerges As India’s Industrial Growth Engine At Tokyo Investment Road Show |

Tokyo/Lucknow: At the UP Investment Road Show organized in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, senior representatives of leading automobile companies described Uttar Pradesh as India’s emerging industrial growth engine before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s address. They said that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state has witnessed comprehensive transformation over the past 9 years, making UP the most reliable destination for investment.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, said that until about 9 years ago Uttar Pradesh was not considered attractive for a manufacturing ecosystem, but after the formation of the new government the state experienced a “Mega Transformation".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set a goal of making UP number one in every sector, and within a few years the results became clearly visible. Today Uttar Pradesh is leading in multiple areas including revenue generation, financial discipline, mobile manufacturing, expressway network, agricultural production, plantation drives, ethanol production, handicraft exports and tourism.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He specifically mentioned that due to the electric and strong hybrid vehicle policy, UP has become the top state in the country in terms of growth rate of EV and hybrid vehicles. Importantly, this achievement was made without reducing government revenue, rather revenue increased.

Rahul Bharti described UP’s policy framework as a “vibrant policy ecosystem” and said that strong law and order, quick decision making and prompt execution create a reliable environment for industries. Auto component companies such as Subros and Spark Minda are active in UP, strengthening the state’s automobile ecosystem.

At the road show, Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited, said that today’s Uttar Pradesh is a strong example of scale, speed and stability. Through modern expressways, freight corridors, industrial hubs and proactive policies, the state is building a robust manufacturing base. Uttar Pradesh provides direct access to India’s largest workforce and rapidly expanding consumer market, making it not just a location but a launch pad for long term industrial success for Japanese companies.

Aakash Minda stated, Spark Minda operates more than 14 manufacturing units in UP, employing over 6000 people, including more than 500 persons with disabilities. He said that the allocation of approximately 2 lakh square meters of land in the YEIDA region within just 45 days reflects the speed and transparency of ease of doing business in the state.

He announced that the company will invest in electronics backward integration, advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle mobility, creating 3000-4000 direct and indirect employment opportunities over the next 2-3 years.