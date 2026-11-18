Senior BJP leaders are discussing voter outreach, welfare schemes and grassroots mobilisation as the party prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | X / PTI

Mathura, November 17, 2026: The BJP has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, placing youth, women, first-time voters and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes at the centre of its electoral strategy.

A two-day brainstorming session in Mathura has brought together senior national and state leaders to formulate the party's roadmap for the crucial state elections.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to address the meeting on Tuesday and provide strategic inputs for the upcoming campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and state in-charge Vinod Tawde are among the prominent participants.

Focus On Youth And Women Voters

According to reports, the party plans to expand its direct engagement with young voters, particularly first-time voters, and women. The strategy includes highlighting employment opportunities, women's safety, empowerment initiatives and welfare programmes implemented by the state and Central governments.

The BJP leadership is also considering a focused outreach programme for beneficiaries of schemes such as free ration and housing. The objective is to strengthen communication with beneficiaries and highlight the delivery of government welfare initiatives.

Law and order and women's safety are expected to feature prominently in the BJP's campaign narrative. Party leaders have indicated that these issues will remain central to its messaging, alongside the government's development and welfare record.

Grassroots Network Under Review

The Mathura meeting is also focusing on strengthening the party's grassroots network. The performance of booth-level workers, panna pramukhs and shakti kendras is being reviewed. Better coordination between the government and organisational leadership, regional political dynamics and strategies to counter Opposition narratives are also part of the discussions.

Mathura's selection as the venue is significant, with the party seeking to consolidate its organisational presence in the Braj region and western Uttar Pradesh.

With the BJP preparing to intensify its election activities in the coming months, the Mathura deliberations are expected to shape its campaign priorities and organisational roadmap for Mission 2027.

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