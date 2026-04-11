UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Says BSNL's Indigenous 4G Technology To Drive India's Communication Revolution By 2047

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said India is rapidly moving toward a communication revolution powered by indigenous technology, with BSNL set to play a crucial role in the country’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the BSNL Officers Association’s Central Executive Committee meeting in Lucknow on the theme “BSNL – Indigenous Technology: Opportunities and Challenges,” Maurya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure accessible communication facilities for every citizen. He highlighted the launch of indigenous 4G services under the Make in India initiative as a landmark step toward telecom self-reliance.

Maurya said BSNL possesses strong infrastructure and has the potential to emerge as the country’s leading telecom company with the right strategy and commitment. He stressed that adoption of indigenous telecom technology would reduce foreign dependence, strengthen cyber security, boost employment, and support domestic industries and startups.

He added that continuous investment in research, innovation, and global-standard technology development will be essential for BSNL to meet future challenges and establish new benchmarks in the telecom sector.