Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches BJP Manifesto, Promises Bengali Chief Minister For West Bengal

ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday had launched Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election manifesto and said that a person from West Bengal and a Bengali would become the chief minister of the state if BJP comes to power.

Launching the 15 pointers ‘Sankalpa Patra’ Shah said that the saffron camp’s manifesto aims to restore confidence of the people of the state.

The Union Home Minister also claimed that the 15 years rule of Mamata Banerjee’ government is a ‘period of darkness’.

“The BJP’s manifesto is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Chitto Jetha Bhoy Shunyo’ . This manifesto will give the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart. The BJP government will transfer Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother between the 1st and the 5th of every month and the BJP government will implement all the central government’s schemes,” said Shah.

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Shah also spoke about the ‘infiltrators’ issue in Bengal and pledged to stop the problem after BJP forms the government in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again warns people that the food habits of Bengalis will be changed if BJP comes to power.

“Even a snake can be trusted, but not BJP. I am the candidate for TMC. Vote for TMC if you want to keep the state safe. BJP was not confident about their win in Assam for which they brought people from UP to Assam. They promise many things before the polls but don’t keep them after the elections. We deliver what we say,” added Mamata.

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Slamming Amit Shah and BJP’s manifesto, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned the ‘status’ of Sheikh Hasina in the country.

“Is Sheikh Hasina ‘refugee’ or ‘infiltrator her in this country? BJP should clear their stand on Hasina. BJP claims that West Bengal is being ruled by Bangladesh and Shah accidentally said that if BJP forms the government then Bengal will be ruled from either Delhi or Gujarat. Accidentally he spoke the truth,” said Banerjee.