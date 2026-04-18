UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Hails Nari Shakti Vandan Act As Landmark Reform For Women In Governance

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform aimed at ensuring dignity, equality, and active participation of women in governance. |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform aimed at ensuring dignity, equality, and active participation of women in governance.

Addressing a public event in Prayagraj, Maurya said the 2023 legislation would provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, strengthening their role in decision-making. He added that full implementation of the Act is targeted by 2029.

Maurya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing women’s empowerment, stating that women, farmers, and marginalized communities have played a crucial role in shaping the country’s leadership. He emphasized that the government is working in line with the vision of B. R. Ambedkar to ensure equality and justice for all.

Highlighting the cultural and historical importance of women, Maurya said they are the foundation of nation-building. He also referred to historical figures like Ahilyabai Holkar as examples of women’s strength and leadership.