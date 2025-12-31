UP Delivers 100% Mandatory E-Services, Ranks Among Top States: NESDA

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: The National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NESDA) 2025 report highlights Uttar Pradesh as a state playing a strong and decisive role in digital governance. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has demonstrated that even with a large and complex administrative structure, governance can be made simple, transparent and citizen-centric through the effective use of technology.

According to the NESDA report, a total of 23,934 e-services are being delivered across the country, of which Uttar Pradesh accounts for 929 e-services. This places the state among the leading states in the country. Most notably, Uttar Pradesh has achieved 100 percent implementation of all 59 mandatory e-services. This achievement reflects that the Yogi government has treated digital services not merely as a target, but as the backbone of governance.

In the domain of local governance and utility services, 8,463 e-services are available nationwide. Uttar Pradesh has shown significant progress in this segment as well. Services such as caste certificates, income certificates, domicile certificates, birth and death registration, pensions and scholarships are now available with just a few clicks. This has benefited residents in both rural and urban areas alike.

Uttar Pradesh also holds a strong position in integrated service delivery portals. As per the NESDA report, nearly 88 percent of the state’s e-services are available through unified portals. Platforms such as Nivesh Mitra and e-District offer more than 822 services at a single point for citizens and investors. This integration has had a positive impact on both Ease of Doing Business and public convenience.

Over the past year, the number of e-services in Uttar Pradesh has shown consistent growth. In November 2024, the state had around 800 e-services, which increased to 929 by November 2025. This steady expansion is the result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s continuous monitoring and administrative reforms.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends New Year Greetings At Ram Temple Ceremony In Ayodhya

Along with mandatory services, Uttar Pradesh has also strengthened its grievance redressal mechanisms. According to NESDA, 33 states and Union Territories have achieved full compliance in public grievance-related services, with Uttar Pradesh being prominently included. This indicates that the government is not only delivering services but is also actively listening to citizens through digital platforms.

The governance model of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is based on faceless, paperless and time-bound administration, and the NESDA report’s findings validate this approach. Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a model for other states in the field of digital administration and continues to move forward steadily towards establishing itself as the digital engine of a new India.