UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision: Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation Becomes A Model For The Country | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasized making life easier through modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, digital twin technology and flood modeling. Translating this vision into reality, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has established a national identity.

The AI-based Urban Flood Management System developed by the municipal corporation has recorded more than 65 percent improvement in reducing the problem of monsoon waterlogging. The country’s first AI-based Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC) has been established in Gorakhpur, which has received appreciation from Prime Minister's Office and NITI Aayog.

According to Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, after the establishment of UFMC, the accuracy of rainfall and waterlogging forecasts 24 hours in advance has exceeded 80 percent. During the trial phase, out of more than 250 complaints, 70 percent were resolved within a few hours, while the overall system efficiency improved by more than 65 percent.

The system integrates AI-based rainfall forecasting, sensor-based water level monitoring and storm water modeling. As soon as the water level rises, sensors send alerts and the automated pumping system is immediately activated, ensuring real-time solutions in waterlogged areas.

In its assessment, NITI Aayog found that the Gorakhpur model, through data-based forecasting, can strengthen the disaster response capability of urban local bodies across the country. It has been considered a major shift from reactive to proactive urban management.

The Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23, 2025. It is an advanced Urban Flood Early Warning and Decision Support System.

The Municipal Commissioner said, “Under the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme, work has been carried out on two major aspects. The first is the Urban Flood Early Warning System, which provides warnings and real-time information to deliver immediate relief to citizens. The second is the Decision Support System, which assists in long-term planning and policy making for the city so that flood management capabilities can be further strengthened and made more effective in the future.”

This comprehensive approach of the Gorakhpur model not only enables the city to deal effectively with present disasters but also reduces the risk of loss of life and property in the future. Under this project, all important drains, all equipment, and all responsible officers and teams along with their contact details have been mapped. A total of 28 waterlogging hotspots and 85 points of interest have been identified in the city, which are highly sensitive from the perspective of waterlogging.

All pumping stations in the city have been fully automated. A 24×7 emergency control room has been established, which continuously performs monitoring and coordination. A grievance portal has been prepared for citizens so that any issue can be reported and resolved quickly.

The Municipal Commissioner said, “The municipal corporation has installed two automatic rain gauges in the city, which provide rainfall-related information every 15 minutes. A total of 110 automatic water level recorders have been installed on primary and secondary drains. These sensors send water level information every 2 to 15 minutes. When the water level in drains exceeds 80 percent, automated alerts start reaching the concerned officials. When the water level in sump wells exceeds 60 percent, pumps automatically start through the automated system. Alerts related to fuel shortage and pump maintenance are also received by officials in time.”

“Predict, prepare and ensure safety.” Before rainfall, predictions are made through urban flood modeling regarding which areas of the city are likely to experience waterlogging the next day. Based on this forecast, a detailed report is sent to the concerned officials so that they can make preparations in advance. Arrangements for mobile pumps and suction machines are made beforehand.

Warnings regarding rainfall intensity and timing are sent to all officials and field teams a day in advance through walkie-talkies. It is also ensured that all pumps are functioning properly and that there are no obstructions in the drains. As soon as rainfall begins, the 24×7 emergency control room of UFMC becomes active.

From the control room, announcements are made regarding which drains are overflowing, which points of interest are at high risk or have been submerged, where mobile pumps need to be started immediately and in which areas suction machines should be deployed. This keeps the field teams fully alert and clearly informed about where and what action is required.

Pumping stations where the water level in sump wells exceeds 60 percent are automatically activated from the control room. This system has been operational for the past four months and has shown very good results.

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For instance, the response time for waterlogging complaints has reduced considerably. Earlier it used to take 10-12 hours, but now the time has been reduced to less than 1-2 hours, especially in places where waterlogging used to occur frequently.

Similarly, incidents of pump shutdown have reduced by 60 percent because pumps now operate automatically and are maintained on time. More than 250 people registered complaints, out of which more than 70 percent were resolved immediately and properly. Due to real-time alerts and early warnings, several previously waterlogged areas did not experience flooding this time.

Technology has enhanced capacity and efficiency, enabling teams to work faster and in coordination. Pumping stations have now become automatic, reducing manual work and making results more reliable. Through this innovative initiative, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has not only reduced the problem of waterlogging but has also significantly improved accountability, prompt response and citizen satisfaction.